Maskandi ‘kings’ Khuzani and Mthandeni barred from competition

The inaugural Mother of All Maskandi Festival will not accept votes from supporters of award-winning maskandi sensations Khuzani “Indlamlenze” Mpungose and Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele.

The much-anticipated event, which promises a Toyota Quantum to the winner, is scheduled for April 6 at People’s Park in Durban, according to organiser Eric Ngobe.

According to Ngobe, only 30 artists will be eligible to participate after a public vote.

The fan with the most votes will receive a voucher good for a weekend getaway for two, along with pampering at one of Durban’s best hotels.

Ngobe gave an explanation for the competition’s entry restrictions on Mpungose and Manqele supporters.

Blue and Red nations barred

“Fans of other Maskandi singers are encouraged to vote in numbers for their favourites to stand a chance to walk away with the Quantum,” said Ngobe.

“We decided not to let the Blue Nation [Mpungose fans] and the Red Nation [Manqele fans] participate in order to give other Maskandi singers a chance.

“We all know what Khuzani and Mthandeni have achieved in music so far, and why not give others a chance to shine?

“And by the way, the main reason we came up with this festival concept is to give up-and-coming artists a chance to showcase their talent.”

The good news is that Mpungose and Manqele fans can look forward to their favourite singers entertaining their hordes of fans at the festival.

These two are bitter rivals, and their online spats have gained popularity.

Because of the hits they create and the enormous following they command, they both consider themselves to be the kings of maskandi.

Boxing exhibition fight

Meanwhile, Manqele and hip-hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest are preparing to exchange blows in a boxing exhibition fight.

The fight is scheduled to be held in Durban in the next two months.

Both performers have enormous social media followings, and when they perform live, they consistently draw large crowds of fans.

Even though they have never sparred or publicly bickered about who is better than the other, they would want to settle the score inside the ring to clear the air.