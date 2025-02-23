Masked armed men raided Magaqa’s home

Masked men pretending to be police officers raided the home of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, in Umzimkhulu in the dead of the night last November looking for the dossier he was going to use when opening a corruption case against two local politicians.

The incident happened shortly after one of the hitmen, Sibusiso Ncengwa, threatened to go public on how Magaqa was killed and who ordered the hit when he appeared in court on November 4 last year.

Sunday World can today exclusively reveal that Magaqa’s frail mother, Agnes Khethiwe Magaqa, got the shock of her life when a group of men wearing balaclavas but introducing themselves as police officers raided her house without any search warrant looking for documents that the former youth league leader might have hidden in the roof. The house was ransacked, and no such documents were found, but Magaqa’s mother was left traumatised and terrified.

