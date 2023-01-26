Massive manhunt for ‘dangerous’ escapees under way

A massive manhunt is under way following the escape of three awaiting trial prisoners on Wednesday.

The men, who have been described by the police as dangerous, escaped while being transported from the Groblersdal magistrate’s court in Limpopo to a prison in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

Michael Masimula, Mahlatse Matebane and Lovemore Moshui, aged between 20 and 40, made a brief appearance in court before they were taken back to prison. The trio escaped next to the Mouse Mall in Dennilton, Limpopo.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, spokesperson for police, said the escapees appeared in court for charges of murder, rape, armed robberies, cash-in-transit heists, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The suspects are considered dangerous and people are cautioned not to approach them. Instead, they should call the police [when they spot the suspects]. The circumstances surrounding their escape are still being investigated,” said Mojapelo.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo provincial police commissioner, has ordered that the escapees be hunted down and brought back to where they belong.

The police have also appealed to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the three men to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501.

