Massive overhaul for Mpumalanga’s 100-year-old hospital

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and members of the Mpumalanga provincial legislature have endorsed the provincial health department’s decision to rebuild Lydenburg Hospital from the ground up.

This followed an oversight visit that highlighted the limitations of ongoing renovations of the hospital in Mashishing.

As part of the provincial week activities, the delegation assessed the refurbishment of sections of the hospital, one of the oldest in the province.

Oversight visit revealed the need for complete rebuild

While some areas are receiving upgrades, various factors came into light. It became evident that the near 100-year-old infrastructure needed an overhaul. The facility would not meet modern healthcare standards without a complete overhaul.

The delegation voiced concerns that further investment in patching up the dilapidated building would be futile. They urged instead for a new, state-of-the-art facility. One that could support the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) system.

Mpumalanga health department MEC Sasekani Manzini acknowledged the delegation’s concerns. She confirmed the hospital’s inclusion in a broader redevelopment plan.

“Lydenburg Hospital is part of our 10-year plan for rebuilding key hospitals across the province. While we are committed to constructing modern facilities, financial constraints mean we cannot do it all at once. Currently, Middelburg and Mapulaneng hospitals are under construction,” said Manzini.

Old infrastructure not conducive for NHI system

The NCOP delegation, led by Mpumalanga provincial whip Sylvia Nxumalo, lauded the plan. However, they stressed that new infrastructure must come with improved service delivery.

“A state-of-the-art infrastructure without improved services is not progressive. We need effective service delivery alongside these modern hospitals,” Nxumalo stated.

During their visit, the delegation also inspected human settlement projects. They discovered a faulty sewerage pipeline spilling raw sewage into homes.

Service delivery issues

The delegation expressed alarm over the potential health risks. The Thaba Chweu Local Municipality officials gave commitment to resolve the issue before the end of September.

Nxumalo criticised the persistent issue of delayed and incomplete infrastructure projects. They have long impacted service delivery in Thaba Chweu.

“These delays are unacceptable and must be addressed as a matter of urgency. Our communities cannot continue to suffer due to poor infrastructure management,” she said.

