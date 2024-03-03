News

Mastermind was paid R800k just a few hours before AKA hit

By Sunday World
A screengrab shows rapper AKA and his friend Tibz just before they were shot and killed in Durban's Florida Road
A screengrab shows rapper AKA and his friend Tibz Motsoane just before they were shot and killed outside Wish restaurant on Durban's Florida Road in February 2023.

Hours before rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his pal Tebello ‘Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead, someone deposited R800,000 into the account of the man police believe assembled the team of killers, and also paid them.

A police investigation established that R800,000 was deposited into businessman Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni’s First National Bank (FNB) account. The transaction was made at about 2pm on February 10, 2023.

On the same day, at about 6pm, telephone records at the police’s disposal showed crucial information. They show that Gwabeni and the three brothers were at his house. They are Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni, Siyabonga Gezani and Melusi Dave Ndimande. Thabani Mkhwanazi was also present at the house. All of them are suspects in the rapper’s murder, and they were around the businessman’s house at the said time.

