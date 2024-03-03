Mastermind was paid R800k just a few hours before AKA hit

Hours before rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his pal Tebello ‘Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead, someone deposited R800,000 into the account of the man police believe assembled the team of killers, and also paid them.

A police investigation established that R800,000 was deposited into businessman Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni’s First National Bank (FNB) account. The transaction was made at about 2pm on February 10, 2023.

On the same day, at about 6pm, telephone records at the police’s disposal showed crucial information. They show that Gwabeni and the three brothers were at his house. They are Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni, Siyabonga Gezani and Melusi Dave Ndimande. Thabani Mkhwanazi was also present at the house. All of them are suspects in the rapper’s murder, and they were around the businessman’s house at the said time.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content