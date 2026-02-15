Mathibeli slams police conduct after ‘hostile’ raid at security company’s offices

Private security tycoon Calvin Mathibeli has slammed the ‘unbecoming’ conduct of the police after members of the South African Police Service raided the offices of his company, Calvin and Family Security Service (CFS), in Durban on Friday and held staff hostage.

Dramatic scenes captured on the CCTV footage show the police arriving at CFS offices and the cops could be seen forcing their way into the premises and confront one security officer, demanding to take his firearm.

Scuffle for firearm

The guard refused to hand over his firearm, leading to a scuffle as police wrestled with him in their attempt to take his gun.

One of the officers could be heard shouting from the main entrance gate, hurling unprintable insults, including the F-word, in English, IsiZulu and Sesotho to the guard and telling him that they were police officers, demanding to gain access to the premises.

“Hey chief, do you understand that we are law enforcers and you refused to open the gate. We are going to enter here and arrest you for disobeying police officers,” said the cop.

Hostage in boardroom

After gaining access to the premises, the cops proceeded to the office and allegedly held the staff hostage in the boardroom.

Sunday World understands that the police’s unannounced raid was aimed at conducting firearm inspection, however, insiders said their conduct was ‘hostile and intimidating’.

“These cops claimed they were from national and that they were here to inspect firearms. We didn’t have any problem with that as it is a norm to inspect firearms compliance. However, the way they conducted themselves left a bitter taste in our mouths. They came here and intimidated us, saying that they will arrest us,” said one of the employees.

Control rooms search

In the video we have seen, almost seven police officers also went into one of the control rooms and started conducting a search while telling one guard that he did not have competency certificate to prove that he is fit to possess a firearm. However, the guard told them that he has it, and an argument ensued between him and the police officers.

“Basically we told the police to come back when the bosses were around but they did not want to hear none of that and threatened us with arrest. We were held hostage for hours to the point that we could not even go to the bathroom when nature called. We were treated like hardcore criminals at our workplace by these cops who continued to insult us. It was shocking that we were treated that way by the same people who claim to uphold the rule of law. All of us were shocked the core,” said another staff member.

Staff intimidated

When contacted, Mathibeli confirmed to Sunday World that such unpleasant incident had taken place.

“I received a call from one of my staff members who was in distress telling me about the presence of the police at my offices. The police officers were told that there was no problem with inspecting firearm compliance. However, the way they have conducted themselves is uncalled for. The conduct was very intimidating and disrespectful towards my employees. Imagine the trauma they (the staff) suffered when they were held hostage in the boardroom. It is sad that the same police officers who are tasked with protecting us are the ones harassing and intimidating people. There was no need for them to create a scene at my offices,” said Mathibeli.

‘I’m being targeted’

He even vowed to take action against the police and stated that he is being targeted intentionally with the aim of destroying his business and reputation.

SAPS national spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe refused to comment after questions were sent to her.

“We cannot comment on the above matter,” said Mathe.