Matlala says he ‘never met’ Senzo Mchunu, as Madlanga probes police tender links

Alleged underworld boss Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has denied having a personal relationship with suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, telling the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he had never met or socialised with the minister.

Matlala appeared before the commission on Monday, where his testimony has been awaited because of his links to a controversial multimillion-rand South African Police Service (SAPS) tender and allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system.

Matlala told the commission:

“I place on record that I do not have any relationship with minister Mchunu, I do not know him. I have never been to any gathering where he was present. I never met him.”

He nevertheless acknowledged that there had been communication involving Mchunu, but said it was conducted through their respective legal representatives.

“That is the only interaction I had with him and that was not a direct interaction, we spoke through our attorneys,” he said.

READ: Public Protector Gcaleka’s probe into Senzo Mchunu enters final stretch

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo subsequently asked Matlala whether he had dealings with Mchunu’s foundation. Matlala denied that he had.

Matlala also rejected any suggestion that he had offered Mchunu a gift or sponsorship.

Meeting Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The questioning later turned to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, whose explosive allegations in July 2025 were among the events that led to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello asked Matlala whether he had met Mkhwanazi.

Matlala said they had met once and insisted that he had no personal relationship with the police commissioner.

“I place on record that I know and have on one occasion met General Mkhwanazi, I have no personal relationship with him,” he said.

Matlala declined to provide details of that meeting, saying it related to the Medicare24 tender, a matter that is also before the Special Crimes Court.

“It has to do with the Medicare24 tender,” he said.

READ: Discrepancies in Johnson’s handling of Medicare24 matter revealed in Madlanga testimony

Discussions with Mkhwanazi not limited to Medicare24 tender

The businessman indicated, however, that his discussions with Mkhwanazi had not been limited to the tender.

He said there were other matters they had discussed, but his lawyer, Advocate Anneline van den Heever, objected when he was asked to disclose what those discussions concerned.

Van den Heever argued that her client did not understand the finer legal implications of the question and suggested that, if necessary, an application could be made for the evidence to be heard in camera.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga agreed to park the issue temporarily.

The matter was to be revisited after the tea break after Van den Heever indicated that she needed further instructions on how to address the commission.

Matlala is appearing because investigators and witnesses have placed him at the centre of several strands of the commission’s investigation into alleged criminality, corruption and political interference in South Africa’s law-enforcement institutions.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Mkhwanazi’s July 2025 allegations that criminal syndicates had infiltrated parts of the police and other elements of the criminal justice system.

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