Matlala says was dodgy payments were funnelled to Sibiya via Sgt Fannie Nkosi

Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has told the Madlanga commission of inquiry that a suspended police sergeant acted as a conduit in the collection of money allegedly intended for suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The disclosure came during intense questioning by evidence leader Adv Adila Hassim, who repeatedly pressed Matlala to explain what he had told KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about businessman Steve Motsumi and alleged payments to Sibiya.

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Matlala said he was aware of claims that Sibiya had been collecting money but admitted that his knowledge was based on information he received from a third party.

“I heard through a third person that he went to collect money for Sibiya,” Matlala told the commission.

Pressed by Hassim on whether the third party had specifically said Sibiya was receiving money, Matlala confirmed that was the information he had been given.

Suspended officer named as alleged conduit

The hearing took a significant turn when Hassim questioned whether the individual Matlala was referring to had acted as a middleman between Sibiya and another person.

Matlala agreed and identified the intermediary as suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

However, when asked who had allegedly made payments through Nkosi, Matlala said he did not know.

The allegation is notable because Nkosi has previously featured prominently in evidence before the commission. He has been accused of serving as a link between senior police officials and individuals allegedly involved in organised crime. Similar allegations that he acted as a conduit for money linked to Sibiya have previously been put to him and denied.

Questions over Steve Motsumi

Hassim also questioned Matlala about businessman Motsumi, whose name has surfaced repeatedly during proceedings.

Asked directly whether Motsumi had paid Sibiya, Matlala said he did not know.

He challenged the impression created by Mkhwanazi during earlier testimony before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on police criminality that he had volunteered information linking Motsumi and Sibiya.

According to Matlala, Mkhwanazi already possessed information and was merely seeking confirmation on whether he was aware of it.

Matlala further revealed that discussions with Mkhwanazi had included reference to one of Sibiya’s properties, but he declined to identify which property was discussed.

Matlala reserves information for criminal trial

As questioning intensified, Matlala repeatedly declined to provide certain details, saying he intended to use some of the information in his upcoming criminal trial.

He argued that the meeting with Mkhwanazi was central to the events that ultimately led to his arrest.

“I still have a case to present in court. But what I am going to say is that we are here today because of that meeting. That meeting led to my arrest, and I want to use that information in my case that is before the Johannesburg High Court,” he said.

Matlala also expressed frustration at being pressed for further details, telling the commission: “I’m already saying a lot here, meaning that at least leave me with half. I can go to court with half. So don’t take everything.”

The commission is continuing to examine allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and improper relationships within the South African Police Service.