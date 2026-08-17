Matlala’s Ekurhuleni and Suliman Carrim links under the spotlight

Tender tycoon Vusimuzi Cat Matlala has been questioned about his relationships with Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela and Suliman Carrim.

Matlala appeared before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, where evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello questioned him about his business and personal connections to the three men.

Matlala confirmed that he has a relationship with Mkhwanazi, describing the EMPD official as a friend.

“I have a relationship with an EMPD official, only one official. His name is Julius Mkhwanazi; I would say he is a friend,” said Matlala.

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He said he was introduced to Mkhwanazi through business associate Mike van Wyk, with their relationship developing through his security business.

“Because of my security business, we ended up being close. I think Mike van Wyk told him about my security business, and at some point he asked for backup because they needed more security for the state of the city address. It was not a tender, so there was no financial gain in that, and then from time to time we called each other now and then. We would speak and sometimes meet.

“I do not want to get to the things that I know now that he has been charged with and my name has been mentioned. First I want to know about this criminal matter,” he clarified.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo interjected to question Matlala about a company linked to his wife that provided training services to the City of Ekurhuleni and asked whether Matlala was also a stakeholder in the company.

“Yes, it is called Buena Vista Learning Academy. And no, I am not a shareholder; the company is owned by my wife,” he answered.

Matlala also confirmed that he knows businessman Suliman Carrim and said he had previously approached him for funding for his company, Medicare24.

Matlala said he had since been charged in connection with the Medicare SAPS tender and therefore did not want to discuss his relationship with Carrim in detail.

He said a funding agreement had been concluded with a company belonging to Carrim, adding that he was aware of ongoing investigations into the Medicare SAPS contract, including a financial investigation into the flow of funds.

Matlala confirmed that the funding agreement with Carrim was for a R15 million loan. This differs from Carrim’s testimony before the commission in March, when Carrim said the loan was for R10 million.

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Matlala said he believed further comment could potentially lead to self-incrimination.

The commission shifted to ask Matlala about his relationship with Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

Matlala also described Maumela as a friend and former business associate.

“Hangwani Morgan Maumela is my friend and a person who I have previously conducted business with. At a point in time he was a director of Cat VIP Protection. I place on record that I got to know Morgan between the year 2016”

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