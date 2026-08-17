Matlala’s meeting with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi focused on Medicare24 tender, arrest warrant

Tender tycoon Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday that a meeting he requested with Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in Durban in 2025 centred on two issues, the Medicare24 South African Police Service (SAPS) contract and a warrant for his arrest.

The exchange followed questions from evidence leader, Advocate Mahlape Sello, about Matlala’s meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner.

Sello said she believed the issue of the Medicare24 contract was the appropriate place to begin, adding that chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga could ask follow-up questions depending on Matlala’s response.

Warrant of arrest

Matlala said the meeting also dealt with an arrest warrant issued against him.

“When we met with General Mkhwanazi outside of the Medicare24 SAPS tender, that I cannot speak about, we also discussed the warrant that he had by then of my arrest,” Matlala told the commission.

READ: Matlala says he ‘never met’ Senzo Mchunu, as Madlanga probes police tender links

He said the matter was the same case for which he is currently facing charges of attempted murder before the High Court in Johannesburg and declined to discuss it further because it was pending before the court.

Sello then sought clarity on whether the two issues were the only matters discussed during the meeting.

“Those are the only two issues? There’s no other additional things that you discussed?” she asked.

Matlala agreed.

‘Let Mr Matlala respond to questions’

His legal representative, Advocate Anneline van den Heever intervened, saying her instructions were that Mkhwanazi had told Matlala there was a warrant for his arrest.

Madlanga, however, cautioned van den Heever against giving evidence from the bar, saying Matlala was the person testifying and should respond to the questions put to him.

“Ms van den Heever, it’s Mr Matlala who’s testifying. Let Mr. Matlala respond to questions,” Madlanga said.

He added that while the legal representative could raise issues, what she had just said was an evidentiary matter that should come from Matlala himself.

Sello supported the chairperson’s intervention, warning that lawyers giving evidence from the bar could place the commission in a difficult position.

She urged van den Heever to take note of the caution, saying it could ultimately leave her with the difficult choice of deciding whether to call her to the witness box.

Who asked for the meeting?

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo then sought clarity about the circumstances of the meeting with Mkhwanazi.

Matlala said he could not remember the exact date but believed it took place around March 2025 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Khumalo asked who had initiated the meeting.

“I asked for the meeting,” Matlala replied.

Khumalo then asked whether this was the same meeting at which former KZN Hawks head General Lesetja Senona was present.

Matlala confirmed that it was.

Khumalo pointed out that Senona had already testified before the commission and had given evidence about the date and time of the meeting.

“He said it was in April,” Khumalo said, clarifying that Senona’s evidence placed the meeting in April 2025.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter