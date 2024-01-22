Matlosana CFO claims rogue elements are out to get her

The City of Matlosana’s chief financial officer (CFO), Mercy Phetla, stated that there are people who are out to destroy her through dubious accusations.

Last week, Phetla appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in North West with two employees of GMHM Construction and Projects to face corruption charges.

She appeared alongside GMHM’s Matshepiso Mothelesane and Nomthandazo Mokasule on Wednesday, after the duo and Phetla handed themselves over to the Hawks.

According to Hawks spokesperson in the province, Henry Mamothame, it is alleged that in June 2023, GMHM Construction purchased a VW Amarok pickup van worth R1.4-million for Phetla.

“The gift was never declared by the CFO to the employer. Investigations by the Hawks Serious Corruption Unit revealed that the service provider (GMHM) has a month-to-month contract with the municipality. The trio were arrested, appeared before court, and were each released on R35 000 bail. Their case was postponed to 01 March 2024, for further investigation. They have been ordered to hand over their passports to the investigating officers, and all documents relating to GMHM are to be immediately removed from the CFO,” said Mamothane.

I bought car with my money

Speaking to Sunday World on Saturday, Phetla said that she was ready to clear her name in court, adding that she was innocent and that she had no dealings with anyone regarding corruption.

“My conscience is clear in this matter. I have bought the car with my own money, and I am not corrupt. What I can tell you is that I have so many enemies who want to see me destroyed.

I am not a weak person who will be scared of rogue elements planted to damage my reputation with nonsense and dubious claims. I will answer in court, as I am not going to be tried in the court of public opinion. Those who want to see me go down can try whatever they want to destroy me, but I won’t submit to their nonsense,” said Phetla.

When asked about her WhatsApp status, she posted on Friday, saying: “I am even more powerful than Mbalula (Mr 10%) nna ke (I am) Ms 15%,” Phetla said that she was reacting to comments made by people who claimed she was Ms 15%.

“I am really laughing about this nonsense and lies they are peddling about me because I don’t know what the hell they are talking about. I posted that status in reaction to the faceless sources who claim I was Ms 15%, and I was just talking about it. It is all hogwash, and I am not bothered by this crap.”

Phetla referred to as ‘Ms 15%’

According to the authors of a memo that is making the rounds on social media and that we have seen, most service providers refer to Phetla as “Ms 15%”. The authors also assert that she received protection from council members, a claim she rejected.

Said Phetla: “I am not protected by anyone, and I am brave to face challenges. They must not talk nonsense, as I am my own person…”

