Matlosana CFO, service provider out on bail after graft charges

The City of Matlosana chief financial officer, Mercy Phetla and her co-accused have been released on bail after being charged with fraud and corruption.

Phetla appeared before Klerksdorp magistrate’s court alongside the city’s store manager, Mmatebesi Sekhejane. The city’s service provider, Tiisetso Sebetlele, was also charged alongside them.

Sebetlele is the owner of Variegated, the company that was allegedly paid R2.9-million by the city. The deal was to supply electrical material to Matlosana, paid in January, which was not delivered.

The Hawks spokesperson in North West Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula confirmed the matter.

R2,9m paid for work not done

“The trio was arrested on Monday by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, following an investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities.

“It is alleged that in January 2024, the municipality paid a service provider an amount of R2.9-million. This was for electrical materials, which were never delivered.”

Phetla was released on R35, 000 bail, while Sebetlele was granted R20, 000 bail. Sekhejane was out on R5, 000 bail.

The court has ordered the accused to report to the nearest police stations once a week. They are not to be in contact with the state witnesses. Their case was postponed to November 12 for further investigation.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Patrick Mbotho welcomed the arrests and prosecutions. Provincial Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari also lauded the arrests and prosecutions of the accused.

Second arrest for accused

They have vowed that the Hawks and NPA will continue working together to fight malfeasance in public institutions.

This is the second arrest for Phetla. Earlier this year she was put behind bars over allegations of that she was bribed with a R1.4-million car. The bribe was allegedly in exchange for a contract that was awarded to GMHM Construction.

At the time, Phetla was arrested alongside GMHM directors Matshepiso Mothelesane and Nomthandazo Mokasule.

