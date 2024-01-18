Matric 2023 learners can access results from an online system

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has urged learners who wrote their matric exams last year to use the Matric Results Online System to access their results.

The matric results for the National Senior Certificate exams are scheduled to be released on Friday, 19 January. However, the ministerial announcement on the results will be made on Thursday, 18 January.

System empowers learners

The Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, e-Government, Research and Development, Mzi Khumalo, said the system empowers learners.

“The Matric Results Online System is a testament to our commitment to harnessing the power of technology to enhance our education system. We believe technology not only facilitates access to information but also empowers learners. [They are able to] make informed decisions about the success of their education.

Broader vision of openness and accountability

“This initiative aligns with our broader vision of creating a transparent and accessible education system. By providing instant access to matriculation results, we are fostering a culture of openness and accountability within our education sector,” said Khumalo.

The department said the digital platform provides “easy access to matriculation examination results. This is accessible for learners, parents, and educators alike”.

The platform can be accessed at https://results.gauteng.gov.za/.

User-friendly platform for mobile devices

“The Matric Results Online System is a user-friendly platform that allows learners to conveniently access their matric results. This can be accessed on their smartphones or other digital devices as soon as the results are out.

“It is a safe platform to use and also offers insightful data analytics. This allows learners to track their performance trends over multiple examinations.

Valuable data analytics

“Parents and guardians can also utilise the app to access their children’s results. Thus fostering a more collaborative and supportive approach to education. Additionally, educators can use the platform.

“They can be able to gain valuable insights into the performance of their learners. This will enable them to tailor teaching strategies to address specific needs,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

