Matthew Lani, mom homeless after being thrown out of building

Controversial content creator Matthew Lani, who impersonated a doctor, has become homeless after he lost his apartment, car, and all his belongings.

Lani told Sunday World on Thursday that he started living with his mother at a residential building in Windsor East, west of Johannesburg, where she worked at the beginning of the year, but her boss later evicted them.

“Since January 2024, my mother has resided and worked at a building as a caretaker,” said Lani.

Notice of eviction

“So, after losing my apartment, car, and everything else because of the Dr Matthew dilemma, I moved in with her in March.”

He further shared that the owner gave his mother a notice to leave the property in July.

“That being said, we declined to move out as he had not paid my mother her wages. Then, my attorneys wrote him a letter to inform him that our eviction was illegal.

“On Thursday last week, my mother and I were notified by the police that we would be placed under arrest as the owner filed a new trespassing complaint,” he added.

According to Lani, he went to the police station to gather more information about the complaint that was laid against them, and the police placed him in a cell for three hours before being released.

Hijacked building

“The police informed us that the building is hijacked and my mother and I are being accused of hijacking, homebreaking, and trespassing on the building.

“While we focused on the case, the owner of the said hijacked building took our belongings and threw them into the street.

“As of right now, we are homeless, while Sith and Thabela Attorneys prepare an urgent plea for the high court.

“We are currently waiting on the SAPS [SA Police Service] provincial commissioner to step in since we are being threatened by Linden SAPS.”

Sunday World contacted the owner of the building, and his phone rang unanswered, while Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo is yet to respond.

The story will be updated once Masondo’s response has been received.

