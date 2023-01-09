Mavuso’s mission is to enable small businesses

Entrepreneur Isaac Mavuso is a man on a mission after making it his business to empower SMMEs in the country, particularly township entrepreneurs.

Business4Success Project was established in 2019 to empower township entrepreneurs to understand their vision and goals towards their businesses, and this was also an opportunity for Mavuso to help other businesses stay afloat during the lockdown.

Born in Bethlehem in the Free State and raised by his grandmother and aunt in Katlehong, Gauteng, Mavuso who is a speaker, coach and author, is the founder of Business4Success Project.

Mavuso, a 44-year-old businessman, said that he believes that most township businesses are lacking expertise when it comes to starting and managing a compliant business entity.

“Failure of our people to run compliant businesses results in not being assisted by government entities and other enterprise development support programmes.

“While the country was under lockdown many businesses struggled to keep afloat. This is where we came in, assisting these businesses to manage their enterprises on a shoestring budget.

“Some of the entrepreneurs needed to realign their business mission and goals once the lockdown was over,” said Mavuso.

Business4Success Project gives entrepreneurs practical tools and business coaching programmes towards starting and managing their entities.

“Whatever kind of business our clients would like to embark on, we believe in making sure they understand all the dynamics, such as development, execution and have a properly organised strategy.

“The ability to articulate your vision and to effect a well-organised execution plan will help businesses attain their desired objectives and goals.

“It is common knowledge that aspiring township entrepreneurs are challenged on how to start a business, and this also includes those businesses that have already started but are struggling to run and manage such entities in a compliant and profitable manner,” he says.

Business4Success Project offers services in basic entrepreneurship and business plan development, covering issues such as managing finances, and understanding how to develop a business plan, including business management.

Mavuso also said that as an entrepreneur who believes in the vision of seeing others succeed, entrepreneurs must realise that there are many dynamics involved in launching a new business. “Starting a business is not easy. It demands commitment and dedication.

“There are things to learn and understand when you embark on a business journey, hence our business is there to lend our

clients a helping hand to realise their dreams.

“One of the things to understand is that it is the sole responsibility of the entrepreneur to empower themselves with the required knowledge and skills and to understand the importance of being able to discuss or express their business idea with confidence and conviction,” said Mavuso.

Mavuso has also written and published a book titled, Building a Successful Kasi Business, and he organises career and business expos in Ekurhuleni.

Before he embarked into business, Mavuso worked in companies such as Development and Engineering Consulting, Youth Empowerment Network and Techno Serve, and he said this is where his passion to help other entrepreneurs flourish started.

