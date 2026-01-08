Mayor admits no ambulances at tragic North west festival when lightning struck

Moretele Local Municipality mayor George Manyike has acknowledged that no ambulances were stationed at the Mphebatho Annual Troupes Festival in North West when a lightning strike killed two people.

Speaking at a memorial in Dertig on Thursday, Manyike renewed calls for better emergency preparedness at public events.

The memorial service was held at Tlhaloganyo Primary School for Kenosi Mashishi and Koketso Shikwambana. The two died after lightning struck during the festival at Dertig Sports Ground on January 3.

More than 40 people were affected in the incident, which brought a 127-year-old cultural tradition to a sudden halt.

Mayor was present at festival

Manyike told mourners that he was present when the lightning struck.

“I was there when the incident happened. I was at the venue. This is not something I read about in the newspapers or viewed on TV,” he said.

Without making any excuses, he publicly confirmed that no emergency medical services were on standby at the venue.

“It is true that there were no ambulances at the field… We’ve been asked if such a thing has ever happened in Moretele. It is the first time we see such a thing. Just like Covid-19 was a new thing, we have no idea what is happening,” he said.

The mayor said the tragedy unfolded as senior government ministers and national ANC officials had already arrived in North West ahead of the ANC’s January 8 anniversary celebrations, which will culminate in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address in Rustenburg this weekend.

He said their presence in the province meant leaders could not distance themselves from community concerns.

“Government leaders and ANC leaders are around here. We won’t be going around asking people about the problems they face. We stay here. I was there when the incident happened and I saw that there were no ambulances. We must give answers and solutions to ensure nothing like this happens again,” Manyike said.

Spate of lightning-related deaths in area

He also revealed that lightning-related deaths in the area have increased in recent months.

“When we asked those working in disaster, the number of people killed by lightning in Moretele, we found that between November and December, lightning killed four people. The two who died recently take the number to six,” he said.

Manyike said a cleansing ceremony involving traditional and religious leaders will be held at the sports ground. He added that the municipality will assist with funeral arrangements. The two victims are expected to be buried on Sunday.

For the families, the memorial was a moment to reflect on the lives lost.

Mashishi family representative, David Denekis, described Kenosi as a symbol of hope and progress.

Victim was light of her family

“She was our light. She was the one brightening the entire family. We were beaming with [pride] to have an educator for the first time in this family. We have no other educator in the Mashishi family. But God took her away,” he said.

“God works in mystery. It’s the same as owning cattle or sheep. You slaughter at will. You don’t ask for permission. God has taken from us, but we are grateful for the support from the community.”

At the school where Mashishi taught, the loss was described as deeply personal.

Tlhaloganyo Primary School governing body chairperson Tebogo Mashapa said the tragedy had affected the entire school community.

“To the Shikwambana and Mashishi families, you are not the only ones who feel the pain. We are also heartbroken by what happened at the sporting field. We lost precious souls. These children had great plans for the year already. God broke our hearts in order to prove that he only takes the best,” she said.

Education officials said the department was still in shock.

Speaking on behalf of the Shikwambana family, Tshidi Mahlabe urged the community to endure the pain through faith.

“God looks at what you love the most. We simply need to accept and persevere through this ordeal. We need to pray,” she said.

Organisers still dumbfounded

Festival organisers said the tragedy remains difficult to comprehend.

Mphebatho Annual Troupes Festival secretary Lesego Maluleka said the incident was unprecedented.

“What happened at the sporting field on the 3rd of January has left us dumbfounded to this day. We are still asking ourselves, ‘What happened’? We planned the event without the furthest imagination that something like this could happen,” she said.

“Many children and supporters were injured. Unfortunately, we lost the lives of two supporters. We are deeply hurt and speechless. If we knew this was going to happen, we would have chosen a different day.”

