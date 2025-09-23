Mayor Chris Papas slams MEC Mntomuhle Khawula for endangering KZN maidens

Umngeni Mayor Chris Papas has accused the KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Sports, Arts and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula, of putting the lives of maidens at risk.

According to Papas, Khawula’s department had promised to provide a bus for the maidens traveling to eMashobeni but withdrew its support at the last minute.

The event was held at eMashobeni, oPhongolo, on September 13 – 14.

Traditionally, maidens are transported by bus and accompanied by their caretakers. These are known as onomehlo (women who conduct virginity testing).

Maidens left with no transport

Pappas took to social media to voice his outrage.

“I am disappointed in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Arts and Culture for promising to contribute one bus but then pulling out at the last minute when the children had already gathered. Nonetheless, those who did go were well looked after.”

According to him, the department officials kept promising that the bus was on its way, but it never arrived.

“The officials in the department responsible for uMgungundlovu District did not give us a valid reason. Only sending apologies at 10pm after keeping the maidens and omama waiting for 11 hours.

“They only sent an apology but no valid reason was given for this failure. Up to now, we haven’t received any explanation as to why the lives of young girls were put at risk,” Papas told Sunday World.

Municipality to the rescue

With no assistance forthcoming, uMngeni Municipality stepped in. It provided buses that transported the maidens and their caretakers to oPhongolo.

“The maidens and their caretakers (onomehlo) used municipal buses. They left uMngeni at 1pm to ensure they arrived in oPhongolo on time and safely,” he fumed.

Papas further accused Khawula’s department of incompetency and poor planning.

“This function is solely the responsibility of the Department of Arts and Culture. Municipalities come in to support, but it seems municipalities end up providing more. We paid for buses as well as catering for the maidens for the whole duration of their stay in oPhongolo.

“This is a huge disappointment and speaks of incompetence and a lack of organisation from the department. This event happens every year, at the same time. Surely buses can even be booked a year in advance,” said Papas.

Questions and reminders were sent to the spokesperson of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Ntando Mnyandu, but he did not respond.

