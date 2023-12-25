Mayor lands Sunday World journalist Thomo Nkgadima in jail

Sunday World freelance journalist Thomo Nkgadima was arrested for taking pictures outside the home of Fetakgomo Tubatse mayor Eddie Maila.

Nkgadima is spending Christmas in police holding cells after he was arrested on Sunday. This after Maila laid charges of trespassing and intimidation at the Tubatse police station.

Nkgadima was covering a story on illegal electricity connections in an informal settlement which is not connected to Eskom’s electricity grid, and where the mayor has erected a double-storey house.

Nkgadima was probing the mayor’s silence in dealing with illegal electricity connections that are happening in his neighbourhood.

He also wanted to find out why the area is not formally connected to the Eskom electricity grid.

Trespassing and intimidation

While Nkgadima was doing his work, he was charged with trespassing and intimidation. Maila alleged that Nkgadima gained access to his property by climbing over the wall.

However, Nkgadima disputed the allegation, saying he took the pictures of the mayor’s house from outside the property.

“They say I entered the property. It is a lie. I never went inside the yard. I took the pictures of the house from the street,” said Nkgadima.

The pictures that Nkgadima has shared show that they were taken from outside Maila’s property. The pictures also dispute Maila’s version that Nkgadima accessed his property.

Maila also laid the criminal charges without first having complained about Nkgadima’s conduct to Sunday World.

He made a barrage of accusations against the journalist, including invasion of privacy and extortion.

Abuse of power

Sunday World acting editor Ngwako Malatji condemned Maila’s actions, calling them an abuse of power and apartheid government-style intimidation.

“What happened is a sad reminder of what journalists used to go through during the apartheid era,” Malatji said.

“We don’t expect journalists to be treated like this. This is very sad indeed. It is abuse of power. If he thinks that by getting Nkgadima arrested the story will go away, well he is wrong. We will pursue the story.”

Malatji urged the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) to take a stand against the abuse of power by the mayor and for Maila’s principals to take action.

Sanef is a a non-profit organisation whose members are editors, senior journalists and journalism trainers from all areas of the media in South Africa.

“This must be brought to the attention of the law,” added Malatji.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba was not immediately available for comment at the time of publishing.

When contacted for comment, Maila said the law must take its course.

Additional reporting by Julia Madibogo

