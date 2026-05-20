Mayor Morero: Cape Town doesn’t care about basic human needs

In a State of the City address delivered on Wednesday 20 May 2026, Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero took an unexpected swipe at Cape Town, accusing the Western Cape’s economic hub of neglecting fundamental human survival needs.

Speaking at the Cathedral Church of Saint Mary the Virgin in the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Precinct, Morero sought to reassure Joburg residents about the reliability of the city’s healthcare system, but quickly turned the spotlight on the Mother City. Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg and a member of the Johannesburg City Council was present.

“Can you trust healthcare services in Joburg? Our scientific answer is yes,” Morero declared.

Citing Statistics South Africa data, he noted that fewer Johannesburg residents are on private medical aid schemes (18.6%) compared to Tshwane (29.6%) and Cape Town (27.5%). The mayor framed this as a vote of confidence in the city’s public health system.

“This demonstrates that the majority of our residents have not checked out of our healthcare systems. Joburg remains the primary healthcare of choice. This is a signal that indeed our foundation is solid,” he said.

‘Severe food inadequacy in Cape’

He went on to make a remark that drew sharp political blood.

“Furthermore, the Western Cape may be seen as the fruit and vegie of the country. However, severe food inadequacy is found in Cape Town. They do not care about a basic human needs that are fundamental to survival,” Morero said.

The mayor did not provide specific data for the food inadequacy claim but used the contrast to bolster his argument that Johannesburg, despite its own financial and infrastructure challenges remains a city that prioritises basic services.

A foundation under pressure

Morero’s address, titled “The Foundation of the Future”, sought to project stability after years of political turbulence in Johannesburg’s coalition government. He highlighted what he called a “solid foundation” built by 5.9-million residents across 2.29-million households, with the city contributing 15% to national GDP.

He acknowledged cracks in the foundation but insisted the city was moving forward, pointing to a fully funded R89.4-billion budget, a debt relief programme offering 50% write-offs and 100% interest waivers, and a 23,000 net employment increase compared to Cape Town’s decline of 33 000 jobs over the same period.

Political Fallout

The attack on Cape Town is likely to reignite inter-city rivalries and draw sharp responses from Western Cape officials, who have frequently pointed to their own governance and service delivery record.

Morero’s speech also struck a reconciliatory note in other sections, quoting Archbishop Desmond Tutu on courage and calling for unity across party lines. But his closing jab at the DA-led city was unmissable.

“When Johannesburg rises, Africa rises,” Morero said. “But let no one tell us that ignoring hunger is leadership.”

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