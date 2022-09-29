‘Mayor used municipal funds to attend ANC elective conference’

Opposition councillors at the Matatiele local municipality are up in arms after discovering a paper trail linking mayor Sonwabile Mngenela to mismanagement of funds.

The discovery shows that Mngenela misused about R13 000 of municipal funds to pay for his travelling and accommodation at the ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference in May.

The evidence, which we have seen, shows that the mayor misled the municipality and claimed that he was attending an event organised by the National Association of People Living with HIV and Aids (Napwa) in East London.

The Napwa event was planned for April 22-24, the same weekend that the ANC elective conference was scheduled to take place. When the ANC gathering was moved to May 6-8, so was the Napwa event.

Napwa’s Eastern Cape manager, Nontsikelelo Gcwabe, told the Alfred Nzo community radio station that the association expected Mngenela to grace the event, but he failed to show up. When contacted by Sunday World, the mayor said there were two events happening at the same time.

He said he did not attend the first one but pitched the second time around. Pressed on the dates of the events, Mngenela said he cannot remember.

Wonga Potwana, the DA councillor in Matatiele, said evidence points to the fact that Mngenela used the municipality’s funds to attend the political event, and that the mayor misled the municipality to pay for the trip.

“We have all the evidence that Mngenela never attended the Napwa meeting he claimed he was attending. Napwa’s Ms Gcwabe did confirmed in a radio interview that Mngenela was at the ANC event, and never showed up [for the Napwa event],” said Potwana.

Potwana added that Mngenela violated his own oath of office, noting that he cannot continue to lead the municipality.

“We cannot be led by a thief who took an oath to protect the taxpayers’ funds and be the first person to steal those funds. If he continues, municipal funds will run dry.”

Luncedo Walaza, spokesperson for the municipality, said the municipal public finance accounts committee will investigate the DA’s complaint.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author