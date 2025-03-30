Mayor’s  luxury car registered in junior employee’s name

Cash-strapped Mafube Local Municipality in Free State has bought a brand-new car to be used by the mayor, however, the R700 000 vehicle was registered in the name of the junior staff member as its owner.

The purchase of a black BMW X1 for both work and personal use by ANC mayor Tlhoare

Motsoeneng, registered under the former demand and acquisitions officer at the embattled council, raised eyebrows. The car was purchased for cash and registered under Gavin Gaba’s name, and he was later promoted to supply chain manager.

Sunday World has seen the registration document for the car made at the Frankfurt licensing department. The vehicle registration certificate shows MGV Gaba as the owner. The vehicle registration was made on April 2, 2024, where the R132 registration fee was paid at the licensing department counter.

