‘Mazolman’, ‘Joe Ferrari’ put in bid to buy MaMkhize’s club

Former SuperSport United PRO and MK Party member of parliament David “Mazolman” Skosana and Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, a renowned entrepreneur in the taxi and logistics business, have put in a bid with the SARS curator to purchase PSL club Royal AM.

Skosana and Sibanyoni’s consortium is putting forward a bid of R15 million to take over the troubled club that has been suspended by the PSL after it failed to honour some of its cup and league matches. Part of the consortium’s big plan is to relocate the club to KwaNdebele in Mpumalanga in the 2025/2026 PSL season.

Royal AM has been put under curatorship by SARS after it was reported that the club owner, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, owes the taxman in the region of R40 million. The club was put up for sale by the revenue service to recover Mkhize’s debt to the taxman. The club is languishing at the bottom of the Betway Premiership, and they are staring at the barrel of the gun.

Skosana is a football administrator who has been in the soccer profession for more than two decades and the consortium is of the belief that with the immense experience of Skosana, the club can become one of the most successful teams in the PSL. Skosana was part of the Matsatsantsa a Pitori team that thrived under Pitso Mosimane and later went on to with three consecutive league title under Gavin Hunt.

“The objective of the consortium is to preserve the status of the club in the PSL and continue to provide employment to the current employees of the club that includes the players, technical team, administrators and all the general workers,” reads the proposal which the Sunday World has seen.

“The further objective of the consortium is to bring about professionalism in conducting the business of the club which corporate governance and compliance are the cornerstone of the properly conducting the business of football.”

Skosana said that the bid amount shall be paid in full and within final five days after the approval of the bid by the bid committee.

“The consortium proposes to purchase the club without any going concern, however, they shall be liable for all the outstanding salaries of the players and technical team. Currently the club is located in Kwazulu-Natal province and the consortium intends not to interfere with the location of the club at this point in time as it will benefit people from the province of Kwazulu Natal,” the proposal explains further.

