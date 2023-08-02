Mbalula cleared of wrongdoing in Dubai holiday funding saga

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not charge ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in connection with allegations regarding funding for his family trips to Dubai in 2016 and 2017.

The prosecuting authority said on Wednesday that the decision followed a thorough investigation into claims made in the public protector’s report released on December 19 2019.

According to the report, Sedgars Sports, a well-known South African sports apparel retailer, may have contributed to the Mbalula family’s lavish vacation while he served as minister of sport.

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane called for the NPA to look into the matter and assess whether the trip was linked to money-laundering proceeds.

The NPA said after receiving the referral from the public protector, a police docket was registered at the Brooklyn police station.

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes unit (SCCU) and the director of public prosecutions (DPP) office then jointly led an investigation into the matter.

Lumka Mahanjana, the NPA regional spokesperson, confirmed that the decision to decline prosecution was based on lack of evidence.

“After police investigations, guided by the prosecutors in the Pretoria SCCU office and the DPP office, a decision to decline to prosecute anyone in this matter was taken,” said Mahanjana.

Mahanjana added that there was no evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity.

