Mbalula defends questionable ANC election candidate list

The ANC has staunchly defended its 2024 election candidate list, asserting that all candidates have undergone rigorous integrity tests and selection processes.

This comes after the party came under scrutiny after the list, which includes individuals implicated in corruption, was leaked on Friday.

The list features top ANC officials, including Sport Minister Zizi Kodwa and Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo,

The National Assembly chairperson, Cedric Frolick, and former finance minister Malusi Gigaba have sparked debate over the party’s commitment to rooting out corruption within its ranks.

Integrity assessments

Despite the backlash, the ANC remained steadfast in its defence of the candidate list, asserting the ruling party’s commitment to governance that drives the country’s transformation journey forward.

During a media briefing on Monday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed concerns and emphasised that all candidates have passed integrity assessments and met stringent criteria outlined by the party.

He highlighted the diversity and intergenerational mix within the candidate list, aligning with the ANC’s transformation goals.

“The ANC’s list of candidates for the 2024 national and provincial elections is characterised by diversity, inclusivity, and experience,” stated Mbalula.

He further emphasised the transparency and democratic nature of the candidate selection process, which began in August 2023, saying it was guided by strict rules to promote integrity and meritocracy.

Mbalula outlined the criteria candidates must meet, including possessing post-matric qualifications, being ANC members in good standing, and having no criminal record.

He stressed the party’s commitment to upholding ethical standards and holding members accountable, with measures in place to vet candidates’ criminal records and financial interests.

Diverse range of skills

The ANC’s candidate selection process aims to ensure that only the most qualified individuals are nominated for positions, with guidelines emphasising the need for a diverse range of skills and experiences representative of South Africa’s population, he said.

Mbalula also clarified that those with no adverse findings by the integrity commission are eligible to stand as ANC candidates.

However, those with adverse findings or pending disciplinary processes face further scrutiny.

“Of the persons named in the State Capture Commission Report, only 20 are current or former NEC [national executive committee] members and/or public representatives. Of these, only six appear on the ANC 2024 candidate lists,” he said.

“Based on the response of the electoral committee, the national officials compiled a report containing the names of candidates, a summary of the matters in respect of which they engaged with the integrity commission, and/or they were named in the State Capture Commission Report.”

The recommendations made in the report, as outlined by Mbalula, state that ANC candidates without adverse findings from the integrity commission can stand for election; nine out of 16 candidates meet this criterion.

Commitment to upholding integrity

Candidates with adverse findings are divided into three categories: three can stand pending ongoing reviews or appeals, two are ineligible to stand, and those named in the State Capture Commission Report who failed to appear before the integrity commission as directed by the NEC and have been referred to the national disciplinary committee are disqualified from candidacy.

Mbalula said the NEC commended the thoroughness of the selection process and affirmed the ANC’s commitment to upholding integrity while respecting members’ rights to due process.

Candidates facing disciplinary processes will be allowed to stand pending the outcomes of their appeals or reviews.

“The NEC reiterated both the principles that ANC candidates must be persons of integrity and that the organisation is committed to respecting the rights of its members to due and fair process,” he said.

“Accordingly, the special NEC resolved that the above candidates should be allowed to stand as ANC candidates pending completion of their various outstanding appeal, review or disciplinary processes.

“Should they be elected, their positions as public representatives will be re-assessed based on the outcomes of these processes.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content