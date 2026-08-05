Mbalula mulls defamation suit over Dlamini-Zuma’s vote-buying claims

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile “Vutha” Mbalula, in his personal capacity, is consulting his lawyers with a view to suing ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over vote-buying allegations.

This comes after Dlamini-Zuma claimed, during an appearance on the Thabo Mbeki Foundation-sponsored African Renaissance Podcast, that Mbalula was distributing money to conference delegates during the ANC’s 2022 Nasrec conference.

Read More: Dlamini-Zuma alleges Mbalula bought votes at ANC conference

During the appearance, Dlamini-Zuma did not just implicate Mbalula in vote-buying during ANC conferences but did the same to the party head President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Asked how she lost at the elective congress, Dlamini-Zuma fingered Ramaphosa for introducing the use of money to emerge in ANC leadership contests.

“I have no idea. I thought I was going to win, but maybe money. Maybe, I don’t know.”

She argued that the role of money in ANC leadership contests had become increasingly visible, adding that allegations of vote buying at the party’s 2022 elective conference were widely known.

She added that Fikile Mbalula “dished” out money to secure his spot as the secretary-general of the party while the money was also meant to ensure Ramaphosa’s re-election into the positions of ANC President.

“As I understand, the use of money is criminal in terms of ANC conferences. Money was used clearly. We all know. We all saw it in 2022. If you ask anyone who worked at the clinic at the time, they’ll tell you. Even the media reported it. So, it’s not revealing a secret.”

There is no evidence of these claims ever reported in any media platform as per Dlamini-Zuma’s claims.

‘Very damaging and painful allegations’

Mbalula has denied the allegations and threatened to sue if needs be, saying the ANC itself reserved its right to decide what to do with Dlamini-Zuma for the explosive claims.

“I have consulted my attorneys to seek clarity from Cde Dlamini-Zuma on her very damaging and painful allegations against my person,” said Mbalula in a public statement he issued on Wednesday.

“I, Fikile Mbalula, deny these allegations in their entirety. I did not distribute money to delegates, at the facility referred to as the clinic or anywhere else, to procure my own election or the election of any other comrade, at the 55th National Conference, or the 54th National Conference, or at any conference of the ANC.

“I was elected at Nasrec in December 2022 freely and fairly, by the delegates of the branches voting by secret ballot…Not one branch, not one region, not one province and not one league challenged that declaration [that i was duly elected SG] and none has challenged it in the years since.”

Mbalula implored Dlamini-Zuma to approach the ANC Integrity Commission if she has any information and evidence of vote-buying.

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