Mbalula mum on David Mabuza’s personal views on GNU, partners

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has refused to share late former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza’s personal reflections on South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU).

Mbalula led a high-profile ANC delegation to the Mabuza homestead in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday afternoon. The visit, delayed by over four hours, was followed by a 30-minute press briefing held at Mabuza’s doorstep.

Disciplined leader

He began by thanking the Mabuza family for their warm reception and extended condolences on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership. Mbalula described Mabuza as a “disciplined leader” who unified leaders across all platforms.

He outlined the ANC’s programme of action, which includes three memorial services on Thursday. One in each of Mpumalanga’s districts: Ehlanzeni, Nkangala and Gert Sibande.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile, who also serves in that capacity for the ANC and the country, will deliver the keynote address. Mbalula confirmed that Mabuza’s funeral will be held in Mbombela on Saturday.

While Mbalula’s tribute echoed the nation’s sentiments about Mabuza’s role in the liberation movement, he steered clear of confirming the late statesman’s views on the current GNU arrangement, especially as the ANC grapples with an uneasy alliance with the DA.

Never publicly commented on GNU

“DD was a very disciplined member of the ANC. He knew where to express his view. And at the same time he understood the moment that the movement is at and the difficulties we are faced with,” said Mbalula.

He said Mabuza never publicly commented on the GNU. Even though he was no longer in the party’s top leadership and had every right to hold independent views.

“He recognised the unwritten laws of the ANC that you respect the leadership that is there. And you take command and leadership. You respect democratic centralism. Mabuza respected these principles and embraced them.

Not a wayward anarchist

“Mabuza was not a wayward anarchist who was all over social media platforms and WhatsApp groups spending sleepless nights undermining the cohesion of the movement. He was very organised. He was very critical of ill-discipline. And he was also critical about some of the positions the movement would take,” he said.

Mbalula added that if Mabuza had publicly criticised the ANC, he would have understood and respected it.

“At a personal note, I would have respected it,” he said.

Pressed on whether Mabuza had ever privately raised his views on the GNU, Mbalula declined to disclose any such discussions.

Embraced dissent

“Mabuza respected, privately and otherwise, democratic centralism of the ANC. And democratic centralism embraces dissent. And dissent means that you can hold a view that is opposite to the national leadership. But you stay to the discipline of the organisation.

“He was that kind of a cadre. What you want is a private discussion, which I am not at liberty to express when a person has passed on. Because he has got no right to reply for himself. You wouldn’t know whether I’m telling a lie… Why would I talk about the views of somebody that were held in private that he will not be in a position to counter?”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content