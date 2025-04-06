News

Mbalula whips out disputed state capture resolution

By Sunday World
CENTURION, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 01: A Cde Fikile Mbalula and ANC members at a birthday celebration at Laudium Civic Centre on April 01, 2025 in Centurion, South Africa. The initiative aimed to give back and uplift the community for positive change. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
ANC boss Fikile Mbalula has presented crucial evidence that breathes some new life
into the pending disciplinary actions against several high-profile party members for their alleged state capture links.
 
The ANC secretary-general produced a copy of a disputed resolution from the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), effectively quelling doubts about the legitimacy of the charges levelled against five ANC heavyweights – former ANC spokesperson Zizi
Kodwa, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo, former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba and National Assembly house chairperson Cedric Frolick.
 
However, two other preliminary issues remain, and the ANC has admitted that these should be dispensed with to determine whether the hearings should proceed.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


