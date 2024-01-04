Mbaqanga music group Soul Brothers’ guitarist Sicelo Ndlela dies

Legendary mbaqanga musical group the Soul Brothers are once again mourning the loss of one their longest serving member Sicelo Ndlela. The group, whose music is a mix of mbaqanga/iscathamiya folk music genre, was formed in KwaZulu-Natal in 1975 by Moses Ngwenya and David Masondo.

Passed on after long illness aged 65

The KZN-born bass guitarist died on Wednesday afternoon after a long illness. He was 65.

Soul Brothers leader and surviving member Moses “Black Mos” Ngwenya said Ndlela was a protégé of the group’s founder Zenzele “Zakes” Mchunu, who recommended him to the band alongside childhood friend Sikhumbuzo Mabaso, who played lead guitar.

“We made magic when we recorded our album titled Isicelo,” said Ngwenya.

Played in group’s many hit songs

“Following the passing of Mchunu in 1984, Ndlela took over and played bass for many of our hits like Bazobuya, Isigebengu, Sdudla Ukhalelani, Intombi Yami, Isigilamkhuba, Isithothibala, Hluphekile, Ukhetha Bani and many more until now.”

In 1985, he formed a group called Imitshotshovu with Bheki Ngcobo, popularly known as Ihhashi Elimhlophe in maskandi circles. He worked with Bongani Nxele, Sikhumbhuzo Mabaso and Japan Sidoyi.

They recorded over 15 albums together until they rebranded as Impumelelo following the passing of the other members. “He left an indelible mark in the industry,” said Ngwenya.

Ndlela also offered his services to many musicians in other genres such as maskandi, as a sessionist.

Was part of Mbongeni Ngema’s hit Stimela sa se Zola

Ngwenya said Ndlela also contributed in Mbongeni Ngema’s hit Stimela sa se Zola in 1985. He recalled how the late theatre icon and musician approached him at their recording studio in Soweto.

He described working with Ngema as a turning point for their record label Soul Brothers Records. “What started like a joke for someone like Ngema, who never recorded an album before, turned out to be the greatest history of all times.

“That’s when Stimela sa se Zola was born. The album was a bomb-blaster and it opened many doors for us. Together with him we toured nationally and outside Mzansi’s borders.”

Backing vocalists

Also contributing on Stimela sa se Zola were backing vocalists like actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones, session artists Stella Khumalo and Mandisa Dlanga, whose services have been used by big acts like Stimela, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Johnny Clegg and Ringo.

Ndlela becomes the fifth Soul Brothers band member to pass away. Three years ago the group lost lead guitarist China “Mafuth’enkukhu” Masondo, who joined David Masondo, American Zulu, Tuza Mthethwa and Mchunu.

Ogandaganda base-Afrika

Ogandaganda base-Afrika, as the Soul Brothers were sometimes referred to, have produced more than 45 albums and sold more than 5 million copies.

“They recently dropped AN offering titled Hamba Naye, displaying their never-die spirit and resolve in the cut-throat industry.”

