Mbongeni Ngema’s sister Nokuthula has passed away

Nokuthula Ngema, the sister of the late legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema, passed away on Sunday due to an alleged stress related illness.

This is after weeks of suffering from depression since the sad passing of her brother after she was allegedly prohibited from participating in the Stimela Sase Zola hitmaker’s funeral arrangements.

The internationally acclaimed producer and lyricist was involved in a car crash involving a truck on the R61 in Mbizana, Eastern Cape in December last year. He died shortly after being attended to by doctors at Adelaide and OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

“Nokuthula Ngema passed away a few hours ago in the morning due to stress related illness,” said a Sunday World mole on Sunday.

“She fell deep into depression after she was prohibited from taking part in the funeral arrangements of her brother.

“Remember, there was drama and claims that Nhlanhla Ngema [family spokesperson] did not inform the family about the memorial service and funeral details.

“So, the sister was not even acknowledged at Mbongeni’s funeral because they take her as a nobody.”

The mole also said that the family spokesperson (Nhlanhla) was being sued by Ngema when he passed on.

Days after the passing of Ngema, the family was at loggerheads as they claimed that the family spokesperson did not inform them about the memorial service and funeral details.

They then drafted a letter to the KwaZulu-Natal office of the premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, expressing their displeasure as to how the matters relating to Mbongeni’s burial were being handled.

“To this date, the family knows nothing formally about the memorial service that was supposed to be held at KwaNgema eMfana Homestead (04/01/2024) as discussed in a brief meeting that was held on Sunday (31/12/2023),” read the letter.

“As a result, the family, together with the community, there has been a huge negative stress that has been caused by the lack of transparency (sic).”

More details around Nokuthula’s passing are yet to be communicated, as this is a developing story…

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content