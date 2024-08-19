Mboro to remain in jail for two more months as bail’s denied

Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Pastor Mboro, will spend two more months behind bars. This comes after the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court declined his bail application on Monday evening

The controversial pastor of the Incredible Happening ministry walked into the courtroom, mumbling a prayer. However, when his bail application was denied, he stared up at the roof and whispered, “Thank you, Jesus.”

Failure to understand consequences of arrest

The magistrate stated that Mboro did not fully understand the consequences of his incarceration, so when he wrote an affidavit, he gave the court nothing.

“He only informed the court that he is responsible for 30 employees and that his church members will suffer spiritually if he is not released,” said the magistrate.

Mboro was denied bail together with his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, while his son, Revival Motsoeneng, was released on warning.

The magistrate further said both Baloyi and Mboro did not make an effort to give explanations about their arrests.

“He does not dispute that he holds no firearm licence, and he does not dispute that he was on the scene of the incident but all he gives to the court is that he intends to plead not guilty.”

The magistrate said their affidavits do not dispute that they are linked to the offences that were put before the court by the state.

Failure to put up a fight

“There is a strong case against them and frankly, they did not put up a fight in showing that the evidence submitted by them holds enough water. In the end, the court must do what is fair and just.”

Mboro and his co-accused are facing 12 charges that include kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons, discharging of a firearm, assault by way of threat and malicious damage to property.

This happened after Mboro trended on social media after being seen in videos brandishing pangas and threatening teachers at the primary school, demanding his grandchildren. In the trending videos, children were crying uncontrollably while all of this was going on.

There remain orders for the third accused person’s release, even though he has been released. He’s not allowed to speak to the witnesses directly or indirectly, and he’s not allowed to enter the school where the incident took place with his mother, grandmother, or aunt among them.

