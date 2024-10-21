Mboweni ‘had gift to connect with people’ 

Tito Mboweni was yesterday driven to his final resting place along a road riddled with potholes that had been hastily patched up with sand in the days leading up to his high profile funeral in Bodweni village, near Tzaneen.

The poor state of the road to Bodweni cemetery where the former Minister of Finance and Reserve Bank Governor was laid to rest in the afternoon, underlined the poor service delivery challenges in the village which falls under the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category two in honour of Mboweni, who passed away last week at the age of 65 following a short illness.

Ramaphosa had also directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from Wednesday morning until yesterday evening.

The high-profile funeral had its spin-off for the locals though, from the booming local economy, the hospitality sector welcoming guests and the sudden delivery of basic services.

The Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality had to play into the political gallery with last-minute patching of potholes on the main streets.

A sombre mood overwhelmed local villagers on Friday afternoon moments after Mboweni’s casket was carried to the Roman Catholic Church in Haenertsburg. His body were later taken to Sasekani for public viewing, first by his family and then by members of the public.

The black, green and gold ANC regalia was conspicuous at the pavilion of Nkowankowa stadium as mourners braved the scorching Mopani heat. The funeral procession featured ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

Villagers in Sasekani said they were deeply saddened by the passing of the man who was a catalyst for community development.

Charles Homu, Mboweni’s neighbour in Sasekani, said his death robbed them of a political giant who was a catalyst for community development.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba said in her welcoming address that Mboweni was so attached to his people that he would embark on an unannounced visit to Letaba Hospital and call her to express his concerns about the state of the health facility.

“His advocacy pushed us to act and improve conditions for our people. Just recently, he visited his old primary school and expressed his concern for its condition, even taking time to engage with the learners and share his memories with them. To keep his legacy alive, we shall go back to fix that school.”

Archbishop of the Anglican Church, Thabo Makgoba said he would greatly miss the intelligent conversations he had with Mboweni, whom he met in Lesotho, where he was exiled.

“We were privileged to meet either in town, the little town of Haenertsburg or in Magoebaskloof hotel or other places in the beautiful valley,” Makgoba said.

In his eulogy, Ramaphosa said Mboweni was larger than life and often referred to as Governor Eight having served as the first black South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor.

“When I knocked on his door to request him to return to public service as finance minister, Mboweni obliged and served with distinction. He was respected by leading economists, titans of business, labour leaders and ordinary people.

“Yet despite his stature and profile, he never lost the common touch. He had a gift to connect to people. He understood them and he had a way to make people feel special.

“Governor Eight could relate to people from all walks of life. He was an empathetic man. He valued character over pedigree. And he was no cynic. He looked for the good in each person – and usually found it.

“Tito taught us that public service is noble and necessary, that one can serve with integrity and hold true to important values, like faith and family. He strongly believed that it was important to give back to the community and country in which one lived.

“He recognised that serving others enriched the servant’s soul. To me he was the shining star that shined brightest in a maze of a dark period in the life of our country we called state capture,” said Ramaphosa.

Among the political heavyweights who joined thousands of mourners at the Nkowankowa Stadium were former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president David Mabuza, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago, EFF leader Julius Malema, Judge President of the Limpopo High Court George Phatudi, national police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola and presidential representatives from Ghana and Finland.

