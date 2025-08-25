Mbuso Mandela relinguishes nearly all rights to his daughter

In a bizarre move, Mbuso Mandela’s baby mama has exempted him from paying maintenance towards the upbringing of their nine-year-old child. However, he is required to give his baby mama five days’ notice before making contact with the child.

He should also seek written consent from her if he wants to communicate with the child’s teachers and medical doctors.

The startling titbits are contained in the mother’s application for an order to declare their parenting plan agreement an order of court. Although both Mandela and his baby mama have signed the agreement, he was given 10 days to oppose the application for it to be made an order of court.

In the application, which she filed in the Johannesburg High Court about two weeks ago, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she fell pregnant with Mandela’s child in 2015 after they met in 2013.

“Since (name withheld)’s birth, I have been the sole person responsible for her care and continued well-being,” she stated in the application, which we have seen.

The baby mama said in 2018 she moved to the United Arab Emirates to take employment at Natura Bisse.

She said she and Mandela, who is the grandson of the late former president Nelson Mandela, have since agreed on a parenting plan agreement determining the exercising of parental rights and responsibilities in respect of the child.

The mother further said the family advocate was satisfied that the agreement is in the best interests of the child.

In terms of the agreement, Mandela’s parental rights and responsibilities in respect of the child are dispensed with for a period of nine years, until the child reaches the age of majority.

The baby mama may sign all necessary documents expressing consent and/or authorisation and/or permission in respect of the child’s travel outside of South Africa without Mandela’s consent.

“The mother shall take sole and/or full responsibility for the maintenance and for all financial needs of the child,” read the application. They agreed that whenever the child is in South Africa for school holidays or otherwise, Mandela will be entitled to make contact with the child with the mother’s supervision, provided he notifies her five days in advance. Mandela is expected to give his baby mama a five-day notice even when the child is in SA for holidays.

Mandela should obtain her written consent if he wants to communicate directly with the child’s teachers, including school principals or lecturers, who shall be authorised to

release information to him about the child and her educational progress and to report to the father.

He should also obtain written consent from the mother if he wants to communicate directly with the child’s doctors, who shall be authorised to release such information to him personally and to report to him about the children’s progress.

“In the event of any dispute arising out of this agreement, any parent may approach the appropriate court for the requi-site relief.

“Accordingly, I humbly request that the above honourable court make the parenting agreement an order of court,” read the application.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.