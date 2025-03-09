Mchunu orders probe into crime intelligence’s luxury property deals 

The South African Police Service’s crime intelligence division is being investigated over its controversial purchase of a R24.5-million luxury property in Johannesburg, acquired through a front company with funds from a covert operations’ secret account.

The Office of the Inspector General of Intelligence is currently probing the purchase, alongside a series of other eyebrow-raising transactions.

Records Sunday World has seen showed that the purchase of the property in a Midrand suburb, registered on January 10 under a known front company run by two crime intelligence officers, comes after the purchase of a 24-bedroom luxury boutique hotel in Pretoria for R23-million and another in Berea, Durban for R22.8-million.

