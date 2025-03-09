News

Mchunu orders probe into crime intelligence’s luxury property deals 

By Sunday World
Mchunu orders probe into crime intelligence’s luxury property deals 
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 18 :Senzo Mchunu during the handing over of new vehicles To SAPS criminal record and crime scene managers at SAPS Tshwane Academy on December 18, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. These new vehicles are expected to enhance crime scene experts response to crime scenes to timeously collect and preserve evidence that will be used before court to convict perpetrators of crime. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

The South African Police Service’s crime intelligence division is being investigated over its controversial purchase of a R24.5-million luxury property in Johannesburg, acquired through a front company with funds from a covert operations’ secret account. 

The Office of the Inspector General of Intelligence is currently probing the purchase, alongside a series of other eyebrow-raising transactions. 


Records Sunday World has seen showed that the purchase of the property in a Midrand suburb, registered on January 10 under a known front company run by two crime intelligence officers, comes after the purchase of a 24-bedroom luxury boutique hotel in Pretoria for R23-million and another in Berea, Durban for R22.8-million. 

