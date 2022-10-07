Mchunu reassures Giyani residents of his promise to deliver water

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Thursday visited Giyani in Limpopo to reassure the residents that his department is committed to delivering water as promised.

Upon his visit, Mchunu monitored progress made on the Nandoni water treatment plant, Nandoni bridge and the Nsami canal, and intervened on some of the challenges confronting the community.

“We are closing in on a trench between the Nsami Dam and the river from which we are extracting water. On the way down to Giyani, there are just a few connection points, I think about three, that have to be completed,” said Mchunu.

He alluded that the project should have been completed by the end of September.

“We have to apologise to the people of Giyani, and I have apologised, and I will apologise to the people we are going to. However, it does not mean that we have to apologise and sit, we have to apologise and accelerate our work.”

Mchunu added that the department is aware of the disappointment and frustration of the residents regarding missed deadlines.

“We take accountability, however, we remain committed to delivering water to this community as promised,” he said.

