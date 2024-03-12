Mchunu to sign contract for Zim to supply treated water to SA

A memorandum of understanding for the transfer of treated water to Musina will be signed on Thursday by Zimbabwe’s Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development, Dr. Anxious Jongwe Masuka, and Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu.

The bilateral agreement will allow for the supply of about 15-million cubic metres per annum, which is equal to 41 Ml/d of treated water from Beitbridge Water Treatment Works in Zimbabwe to Musina in Limpopo.

There are 132 009 people living in the Musina local municipality, spread across 192 villages and the town of Musina. The area is dry with limited sources of water and largely relies on groundwater for supply.

Bilateral agreement

“South Africa and Zimbabwe signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation on water resources management and the establishment and functioning of the Joint Water Commission in 2015,” the department said in a statement.

On the day of the signing of the agreement, Mchunu and his counterparts from Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Mozambique, who are all members of the Limpopo Watercourse Commission (Limcom), will also sign the amended Limcom agreement in the transboundary agreement.

Limcom is a transboundary organisation established by four member countries to use the management of shared water resources in an equitable manner.

The department said the agreement will enable the ministers to adopt policies and decisions and provide guidance on the promotion and coordination of the management, development, and equitable utilisation of the shared water resources.

“During the commission sitting, the four countries will sign a commitment to implement the Integrated Transboundary River Basin Management for the Sustainable Development of the Limpopo River Basin.

“The agreement will strengthen South Africa’s relations with the three riparian states that share the basin and use water from the river to support various socio-economic activities, including agriculture, tourism, energy generation, and domestic use,” the department said.

Water supply challenges

Meanwhile, Mchunu and his deputies, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, together with Vhembe district municipality mayor Freda Nkondo, will on Friday engage with the community of Musina at Musina Showgrounds to provide feedback and progress made to address water supply challenges in the area.

The two-day events are a part of the annual National Water Month that the Department of Water and Sanitation hosts in March.

The National Water Month is South Africa’s expansion of World Water Day, which is observed on March 22 and focuses attention on the importance of fresh water and advocating for the sustainable management of fresh water resources.

This year’s World Water Day will be observed under the theme “Water for Peace”, which focuses on the critical role water plays in the stability and prosperity of the world. – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content