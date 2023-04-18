Mchunu to unveil completed water projects in uMgungundlovu

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu will on Thursday officially open the completed Spring Grove water treatment plant in Rosetta and the Bruntville Reservoir in Mooi River which will benefit communities in the uMgungundlovu district in KwaZulu-Natal.

The water projects form part of the Greater Mpofana bulk water supply scheme funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation and Umgeni Water to the tune of R1.5-billion.

Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the scheme is being implemented by the Umgeni Water and sources water from the Spring Grove Dam in Rosetta.

“The water is treated at the Rosetta-Spring Grove water treatment plant and transferred to the reservoirs,” said Mavasa.

“The water will ultimately supply the areas of Lions River, Belgian, Mount West, Vaaleskop, Bruntville, Nottingham Road and Rosetta located in the Mpofana and uMngeni local municipalities.”

Mavasa highlighted that the overall project will benefit about 130 000 members of the community and bring social and economic spin-offs to the district through reliable water supply.

Mchunu, who will be joined by his deputies David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala and other representatives from provincial and local government, will also have an engagement with community members on issues related to water and sanitation services.

