McKenzie rails against govt, industry at Doc Shebeleza’s funeral

Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie fired shots from the podium at the funeral of Victor ‘Doc Shebeleza’ Bogopane today.

The legendary musician had been begging for donations. He had not been well for some time and needed the money for a second operation.

On Thursday 9 January 2025, he passed on.

His funeral service took place on Saturday, 18 January at the Old Apostolic church in Fairland, Johannesburg. He was later laid to rest in Westpark Cemetery.

Family, friends and government officials gathered to pay their last respects.

The minister had a bitter word to say about all involved in the entertainment industry including himself.

Minister McKenzie was scathing from the podium

From the podium, McKenzie said: “This was a happy person, he lived a happy life. He was a giving man, a selfless man. He didn’t just look after his own career but he started the careers of people. We’re here to say thank you,” said McKenzie.

“I was supposed to meet him on Tuesday and I didn’t know we’d meet here at his funeral. For me this was a great lesson.”

He then took a swipe at the government and Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) and radio stations.

The government has failed artists

“We as the government have failed artists in this country. I’m not pointing fingers at anyone and I’m also part of the government. Artists can’t even buy furniture because they don’t have a bank statement, they’re not recognised as workers,” said Gayton.

“They’re exploited by everyone and I don’t know how they survive except by God’s grace.”

He assured artists that, under his leadership things will change.

“I’ve been in this industry my whole life and I understand this industry. I want to tell artists that things are going to change. But they also need to take themselves very seriously.”

Turned his fury to radio stations

He railed that radio stations do not play local music.

“Radio stations do not play local music but once an artist is dead they’ll bombard us with his or her music. Why can’t they play local music? You’re busy impressing people who don’t even know you exist, they don’t even take you seriously,” he lambasted them.

He further accused CCIFSA of corruption and said it failed local artists.

“Artists are also exploiting each other. They get millions from the government. CCIFSA is the number one crime organisation. They get millions from the Department of Sports Arts and Culture but there’s no money when artists die. They cannot even contribute towards the funeral yet they claim to represent artists,” said Gayton

“Record label bosses, where are you? Even in this funeral I had to help. You want to tell me you can’t bury your own? You must come right otherwise we’re going to expose you. Families can’t be running around whereas they are under your label.”

The People’s Poet Mzwakhe ‘MZ’ Mbuli reminisced of the times he spent with Doc Shebeleza.

Doc Shebeleza deserved honour

“He followed his name because he was a Victor. We started the actual operation Dudula to fight piracy. He was brave and others were afraid to confront the people in the streets. He deserved a badge of honour,” he said.

He also highlighted the failures of the government and industry.

“Just last month, Solly Moholo was appealing on public television, radio and newspapers for help but no one came forth. He died. Two weeks ago Doc Shebeleza was interviewed and he appealed for help, today he’s gone. In South Africa you’re valued when you’re dead. Politicians will wear suits and deliver beautiful speeches.”

He also complained about the radio stations.

“In this country local music is overlooked but once you’re dead they’ll bombard us with your music,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content