Eastern Cape woman with vitiligo scarred by taxi driver’s cruel rejection

A Mdantsane woman’s simple trip to town has become a national flashpoint for dignity and discrimination after a taxi driver allegedly refused her entry because of her vitiligo — a skin condition.

The incident, shared in a searing social media post, has ignited furious condemnation from the highest levels of the Eastern Cape government.

MEC condemns incident

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has slammed the “unacceptable” and “harmful” act, vowing to crack down on prejudice in public transport and linking the outrage to the broader, deep-seated stigma faced by people with visible skin conditions, including albinism.

The allegation surfaced in a social media post that was shared widely. It purports that a taxi driver turned away the woman based solely on her appearance.

Nqatha said the provincial government views the allegation with serious concern, stressing that while the incident appears to be isolated, discrimination of any kind in public transport will not be tolerated.

“Discrimination of any kind in public transport is completely unacceptable. It has no place in our society,” said Nqatha.

Discrimination of any kind outlawed

“No person should ever be denied access to transport on the basis of their physical appearance. Nor medical condition or harmful stereotypes. People living with vitiligo, albinism or any other visible skin condition are entitled to the same dignity, respect and freedom of movement as every other citizen.”

Nqatha said the incident, centred on vitiligo, highlights the broader and longer-standing problem of stigma and prejudice faced by people with visible skin conditions.

“Although this particular case relates to vitiligo, we cannot ignore the longstanding discrimination and stigma. Those… faced by people with albinism and other visible skin conditions,” he said.

Industry to be engaged on diversity

“These harmful beliefs, often rooted in myth and superstition, have no place in a democratic society. They cannot be allowed to influence conduct in the public transport sector.”

The department has announced plans to engage with relevant taxi industry structures to address the matter. To also reinforce non-discrimination principles and strengthen education and sensitivity initiatives within the industry.

“These engagements are part of our broader efforts. Part of our plan promote safe, inclusive and dignified public transport for all residents of the Eastern Cape,” Nqatha said.

