Meals On Wheels prepares 20 000 meals for World Hunger Day

Meals On Wheels Community Services (MOWCS) South Africa aims to feed 20 000 stomachs in all nine provinces in celebration of World Hunger Day.

World Hunger Day, celebrated on May 28, is an initiative that seeks to address hunger and malnutrition.

Sharyn Broer, MOWCS South Africa CEO, said the organisation has been hosting cook-a-thons nationally since Monday and would continue until Friday.

“690-million people are living in chronic hunger globally, an additional 130-million people may be pushed to increase the number because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Of that number, 19-million are from South Africa alone,” said Broer.

“As a non-profit organisation that specialises but is not limited to providing meals to the destitute, we believe that days like World Hunger Day clearly showcase the rising need of coming together to uproot the pandemic of poverty and hunger in our country and beyond.”

Broer added: “The organisation will mainly focus in the areas that are poverty-stricken in the provinces. This will be ongoing support in KZN as MOWCS has been feeding [the people] since the flood disaster began.

“MOWCS commits to be on the ground to ensure that the affected communities in KZN do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from whilst housed at the displacement camps.”

MOWCS has increased the number of meals it distributes from one meal to three times a day. The organisation is calling on more strategic partners to come on board beyond World Hunger Day to ensure that hunger is no longer the pandemic that it is in our country and globally.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author