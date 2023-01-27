Measles cases on the rise around the country

Measles cases continue to rise, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday, noting that the figures currently stand at 406 nationwide.

The largest number of cases are from Gauteng with six. These were detected from clinics within a 2km radius in Ekurhuleni (three from Daveyton Main Clinic, two from Philip Moyo Clinic, one from Crystal Park Clinic, and one from Bertha Gxowa Hospital).

“This focus of infection requires immediate action including a vaccination campaign to prevent exponential spread here, and within and beyond the province over the next few weeks,” said the NICD.

A majority of cases in outbreak-affected provinces are among the five to nine age group. Members of the public have again been urged to ensure that children get vaccinated against measles.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author