MEC calls on churches to hire private guards as armed robberies rise during prayers

Mpumalanga’s Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie has urged churches to strengthen security measures following a spate of brazen robberies that have unsettled worshippers across the province.

Macie was responding to a series of incidents in Bushbuckridge and Kwamhlanga. Armed suspects stormed churches during services in the two regions. Two robberies were reported in the Mkhuhlu area within the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality. Another was carried out during a night vigil at Kwamhlanga last Friday (August 29).

Robberies during Sunday service

The first robbery was reported on Sunday, August 3. Two balaclava-clad men armed with pistols stormed a church in Mkhuhlu around 12.40pm. Police said the suspects fired shots into the ceiling and ordered congregants to hand over their belongings. They took their wallets, handbags, cellphones and car keys. They also took an undisclosed amount of cash from the free-will offering.

The attackers fled in a white Toyota Fortuner belonging to a church member. It was later found abandoned at Marite Trust. Although no one was injured, police recovered cartridges at the scene as part of their investigation.

On Sunday, three armed men stormed a church in Mkhuhlu during midday worship. According to provincial police, the suspects ordered congregants to lie on the floor. They then robbed them of cash, cellphones, and car keys. Several shots were fired inside the church before the attackers fled in a white VW Polo belonging to one of the victims.

Moral decay in society

“These recent attacks are a clear indication of moral decay in our society. Churches must consider partnering with local security companies and encourage congregants to report suspicious activities around the vicinity of worship centres,” Macie said.

“We must all work together by reporting suspects to the police. What happened in these three robberies shows that more still needs to be done to secure our communities. [Police] should remain undeterred in their efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Macie added that churches should be proactive in shielding congregants. He suggested measures such as CCTV and alarm systems and in-house security teams to monitor premises. He also encouraged leaders to work closely with police and conduct regular risk assessments. This to identify vulnerable points such as isolated entrances.

His warning came as the South African Union Council of Independent Churches (SAUCIC) raised alarm over what it described as an “escalating trend” of church robberies in the province. SAUCIC is an umbrella body representing charismatic, evangelical, outreach mission ministries. It also includes Pentecostal churches across South Africa.

Church union wants police visibility during services

SAUCIC president, Cardinal Archbishop Dr Modiri Patrick Shole condemned the attacks in the strongest terms. He described them as a desecration of sacred spaces.

“Brazen robberies and opportunistic violent crimes of this nature targeted at churches, viewed as soft targets, are despicable acts that defile the sanctity of the house of the Lord,” he said.

“The firing of shots in the house of the Lord shows the extent to which these criminals are desperate. And they will not stop at anything.”

Shole thanked God that no lives were lost in the Mkhuhlu attack, though the congregation was left traumatised. He said the crimes threaten the constitutional right to freedom of assembly. He also warned that the church cannot be left defenceless.

“None of our communities will be safer with armed, heartless criminals responsible for such heinous acts roaming our streets,” Shole said.

“We appeal to police not to leave any stone unturned until the culprits who defiled the house of the Lord are behind bars.”

He further urged churches to minimise cash offerings and step up surveillance during services. And to demand increased police visibility in neighbourhoods hosting places of worship.

