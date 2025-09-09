MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi’s parly replies show KZN hospitals on life support

A list of parliamentary replies by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi, has revealed the dire condition of public hospitals in the province.

The replies to Dr Imran Keeka, the DA’s chief whip and spokesperson on health matters, show that the hospitals are seriously understaffed, with key specialists running short while the department is unable to hire new ones due to budget cuts.

Among the shocking responses Simelane-Mngadi gave to Keeka is that some patients have to wait for months before they can get treated by the very few available specialist doctors.

Eye specialist backlog

Moreover, the backlog of patients waiting to see an ophthalmologist (eye specialist) is a staggering 9, 406. This while there are just 18 ophthalmologists at nine provincial hospitals.

An additional 15 are required, with the Department of Health (DoH) having approved 12. A total of nine registrars are currently undergoing training. Five are due to exit at the end of the year, and no new registrars are set to be admitted this year.

“Cardiologists: KZN has only four cardiologists. They are based at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital (IALCH), Grey’s Hospital, and Ngwelezana Hospital. And [the province] requires a minimum of seven. Of those, only one is permanent at IALCH. While emergency cases are attended to, there is a waiting period of up to six months for appointments. No new registrars are to be admitted this year,” Keeka was told.

Furthermore, according to Simelane-Mngadi’s responses, KZN has only 12 oncologists. These are based at IALCH, Greys, Ngwelezana, and Queen Nandi Regional Hospital.

Waiting list extends into years

“Backlogs for first-time appointments at each facility range from six to 10 weeks. Six more oncologists are needed. Urologists: KZN has six urologists — based at Victoria Mxenge, St Aidan’s, Greys, IALCH, and Ngwelezana hospitals. An estimated 600 patients are on the waiting list, with appointment dates as far out as three months. The DA is also aware that at Greys, this may extend to a few years. An additional 13 urologists are required.”

Keeka said these figures prove the seriousness of the problem. The facilities cited are KZN’s apex hospitals — some of the busiest in the country, serving millions of people. The reality is that the sustainability of quality healthcare in KZN is under serious threat,” Keeka said after getting the official responses.

