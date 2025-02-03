MEC saddened by learner’s death during cricket match

A grade 12 learner from Christian Brothers’ College (CBC) in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, passed away on Saturday while playing cricket.

The learner and another Krugersdorp High School player collided while attempting to save a ball that had been hit into the outfield, resulting in the tragic event.

The Gauteng education department said in a statement on Monday that one of the learners had fainted and the other was having breathing difficulties following the collision.

“The incident occurred during a First XI cricket match between Krugersdorp High School and CBC,” the department said.

“Emergency medical personnel who were on duty at the school immediately attended to the injured learner, who later lost consciousness.

“He was rushed to Sunward Park Netcare Hospital but tragically suffered cardiac arrest en route. Sadly, he was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital.”

The department also revealed that it has dispatched its psychosocial support team to provide counselling to teachers, learners, and anyone else impacted by this regrettable event.

Evaluation of safety measures

According to the department, it will also work with both schools to evaluate the safety procedures pertaining to school athletics.

The province’s MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, expressed shock and sadness at the boy learner’s premature passing.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of this young sportsman. Losing a learner in such circumstances is deeply painful,” Chiloane said.

“We extend our sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire school community. We call for strength and comfort for all those affected during this difficult time.”

He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the entire school athletic community, Krugersdorp High School, and the relatives of the deceased.

A student from Jeppe High School for Boys died in March 2024 while participating in an away rugby match at Hoërskool Die Anker, according to the department’s records.

According to reports at the time, the boy died after the ambulance arrived after complaining that he did not feel well after the game.

