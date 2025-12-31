MEC Saki Mokoena gives away 13 houses to Frankfort families

Free State MEC for Cooperative Governance (Cogta) and Human Settlements Saki Mokoena is on a mission to eradicate the housing crisis in the province.

Fresh from dishing out 10 houses in Bethlehem two weeks ago and 30 housing units in Mahlatswetsa, Excelsior on December 7, Mokoena also handed 13 new houses to the previously disadvantaged families in Namahadi, Frankfort on Monday.

Papa Action of Free State

As part of his plan through his department, the MEC who is fast becoming Papa Action of Free State, is said to have game through his work in government to elevate the lives of the impoverished in the province.

Mokoena has made it his mission to have his department build as many houses across the Free State province.

Elated community members of Namahadi sang praises for Mokoena’s zest for his mandate of good governance. For working towards fulfilling his mandate as the MEC by honouring his oath of office. He stated that he will serve the people of Free State with responsibility and honesty, in his oath.

Martha Moloi, who told Sunday World that she was a staunch supporter of Mokoena, expressed excitement.

Residents welcome project

“Despite having my own house here in Namahadi that was never funded by the government, I am grateful by the work of the MEC. He keeps on prioritising the underprivileged people through providing them with houses. MEC Mokoena is the foot soldier of his department. He has mandated his team to work hard towards building houses for our people. And once projects are done, he doesn’t disappoint. He also makes sure that rightful beneficiaries occupy their new houses,” said Moloi.

Michael Mthombeni also said that Mokoena was showing leadership and elevating his department to the new frontiers through his work alongside his team.

“Saki is not all cheap talk and no action, he is the mover and shaker. He speaks and deliver as he had done it many times across the province. He understands the mandate and his duty as the ANC deployee in government.

Government of the people

“Saki is doing a lot for the people of Free State and clearly some of his corrupt comrades are not impressed by how effective he is, but as for us Free State people who can see what he does, we are proud. We need leaders like him in our province to take us forward, not backward,” said Mthombeni.

Mokoena told Sunday World that all the houses are part of his department’s bigger project.

“We are on the drive to build many houses to give our people respect and dignity they deserve. As the caring government, we are looking at the bigger picture towards eradicating lack of housing in the province.

“And we give our people homes so that they can continue to build their dreams while having roofs and walls covering them. As the government of the people, we believe that through collective we can all make a difference. And we can change many lives,” said Mokoena.

