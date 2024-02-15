MEC steps in as construction mafia delays Limpopo library project

Limpopo Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture MEC Nakedi Kekana has intervened in the delayed construction of a R15-million library in Limpopo.

Kekana is demanding that the construction of the Botshabelo Library, in Lephalale, Limpopo, be sped up. The construction project has been in limbo due to various factors.

Construction mafia

These include the community demanding they be involved in projects around the area. They also want local businesses to be subcontracted. This is an infamous practice known as construction mafia.

The project was completely on hold in January after pleas for extensions failed to meet the August 2023 deadline.

This saw the MEC step in, highlighting the need for the completion of the project.

The intervention included the presence of Lephalale Local Municipality mayor Aaron Mokgetle and Waterberg District MMC Jack Maeko, among other government officials.

Kekana said the community should unite and be mindful of how the community would benefit from the jobs that the library would create.

Constructive engagements

She said communities with ongoing construction projects should prioritise constructive engagements with contractors rather than halting progress.

“The contractor will ensure the hiring of locals as expected, completing the long overdue work urgently,” said Kekana.

“We, as a department, are pleased with the community’s appreciation of the intervention. They have committed to collaborating with the contractor to finalise the project. It should have been completed months ago.”

Pelane Phakgadi, spokesperson for the MEC, also explained that the construction of the state-of-the-art library has been in progress. It has received a six-month deadline extension. This would mean the official opening of the library is expected to be in April, he said.

Only 40% of the work left

He added that the construction was only 60% complete. With with the hope that there would be no more community demands or involvement. Since these delayed the project, he hopes it will successfully reach the deadline.

“The completed library is expected to stimulate economic activity in the area. Moreover, it will assist users with access to information as enshrined in the constitution.

Huge benefits to the community

“The community will benefit from the Botshabelo Library through local job creation. Also support for small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs),” said Phakgadi.

He said the library will offer basic necessities for the community. These are Wi-Fi connections, copy/scan machines. Braille services for the visually impaired will also be offered, among others.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content