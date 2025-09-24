MEC Tshitereke Matibe lauds capture and relocation of escaped lion in Limpopo

The Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET), Tshitereke Matibe, has commended the dedicated efforts of rangers, the LEDET team, and private sector stakeholders following the successful and swift capture and relocation of a male lion from Letaba Ranch, north of Phalaborwa, to the Northern Kruger National Park.

The operation, carried out in partnership with the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and SANParks, comes after incidents in which the lion killed livestock in the Giyani–Phalaborwa boundary area on September 16 and 21. This rapid intervention has safeguarded the wellbeing of nearby community members. And it has also ensured the lion’s continued survival in a protected environment.

Wildlife, community safety

“This success demonstrates the importance of collaboration between government, conservation agencies, and the private sector,” said Matibe. Our rangers and partners worked tirelessly to secure both our communities and our wildlife heritage. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every individual and organisation that played a role in this delicate and urgent operation.”

Matibe further appealed to communities living near nature reserves and park boundaries to avoid tampering with or cutting fences to access wood or other resources.

“Respecting these boundaries is essential for your own safety. For the protection of livestock, and the wellbeing of our wildlife,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are reports of two other lions roaming in Mtimkulu Nature Reserve outside Giyani. Plans are underway to capture and relocate them safely to the Kruger National Park. Importantly, these lions are not in communal lands. Therefore they have not caused damage to livestock.

Conservation priorities

The MEC reaffirmed government’s commitment to balancing community safety with conservation priorities.

“Our province’s strength lies in our ability to protect lives, livelihoods, and the biodiversity that makes Limpopo a global treasure. This relocation is proof that when we work together, we can achieve both.”