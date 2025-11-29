MEC urges whistleblowers to come forward as net closes in on ‘construction mafia’

Mpumalanga’s war on the so-called construction mafia has intensified, with authorities urging community members to break their silence and report extortionists who continue to derail development projects.

Community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie delivered the message at the provincial legislature this week. He confirmed that the province’s newly established construction mafia Task Team, officially called Economic Infrastructure Task Team, has already recorded breakthrough results.

Nowhere to hide for syndicate

“We are working very hard to make sure that our communities are safe. And we are not going to be kind to any construction mafia,” said Macie.

“We are urging all communities, where they see an element of extortion, to please report the matter so that we deal with it accordingly.”

Macie assured the legislature that the task team, created under a national anti-extortion strategy, is already operational. It is conducting policing interventions across Mpumalanga.

He said the team arrested suspects who allegedly forced the shutdown of a major road project in Pienaar.

“The team is already on the ground and starting to work. Last Friday we had an operation around Pienaar. One of the notorious and feared mafia [member] was arrested. This means we are on the ground,” he said.

Special task team lauded

Community safety portfolio chairperson Life Monini welcomed the development. He applauded the task team for its early success.

“We applaud the Mpumalanga provincial government for taking a stance by establishing a task team that will be dealing the so-called construction mafia,” he said.

Monini said the committee is encouraged by the expertise within the unit, which includes specialised policing units and an economic infrastructure task teams at the district level.

“Construction mafias are significantly hindering development projects. They are causing delays and increasing costs. The groups often pose as community representatives. They are using intimidation, violence and extortion to demand a 30% stake in contracts. Thus leading to project halts, cost overruns and lost opportunities for local communities,” said Monini.

Public infrastructure upgrades are currently underway across Mpumalanga. And both Macie and Monini emphasised that public cooperation is essential in rooting out syndicates. This to stop them before they spread to more projects.

