MEC welcomes sentencing of driver responsible for pupils’ deaths

Jackie Macie, the MEC for community safety in Mpumalanga, has welcomed the sentencing of the unlicensed driver who caused the tragic deaths of nine students.

Nkosinathi Sibanyoni, 28, was found guilty of culpable homicide in the Elukwatini regional court this week and given a 10-year prison sentence.

The tragic event happened in 2022 between Dundonald and Mayflower when Sibanyoni, who was supposed to be driving the kids, abandoned his vehicle close to the road to help a child cross.

Safety remains a priority

Tragically, nine children, aged between four and 12, perished when the vehicle rolled into a river.

“This tragedy could have been prevented,” Macie said.

“We hope this sentence brings some relief to the grieving families. Safety must always remain a top priority.”

Sibanyoni was taken into custody at the scene of the accident, according to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the spokesperson for the Mpumalanga police.

Sibanyoni had been entrusted with transporting the pupils, even though he did not possess a valid driving licence; the consequences of his failure to fulfil this responsibility were fatal.

Following an appeal to the Mbombela Division of the Mpumalanga High Court, Sibanyoni was granted R1 000 in bail in 2023.

Closure for affected families

His recent sentencing provides some closure for the families involved and signals the conclusion of a quick legal process.

Transport operators have been urged by the MEC to make sure that all of their drivers possess the necessary licences and are qualified to handle the precious lives entrusted to their care.

Acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, echoed these sentiments, welcoming the court’s decision.

“This case highlights the importance of road safety and accountability,” Mkhwanazi stated.

Meanwhile, Macie’s office has since failed to assist the media with information regarding the arrest of a driver who was behind the wheel when a scholar transport bus crashed into a train outside Middelburg a month ago.

Media enquiries on the matter have been ignored without explanation.

