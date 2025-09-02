Media colleagues gather to pay tribute to Tshidi Madia

The who’s who of the news media industry and politicians on Tuesday gathered at the Primedia offices in Sandton, Johannesburg to bid farewell to departed top political journalist Tshidi Madia.

The memorial service at the place Madia called her professional home was a sombre moment for journalists that she rubbed shoulders with and called colleagues through her illustrious career.

A patriot and politics junkie

All who spoke, mostly her direct colleagues at Eye Witness News (EWN), described Madia as a patriot and politics junkie who cared deeply for South Africa and her people.

The event was well attended by journalists, practicing and former, from across the news media spectrum, as well as politicians at all levels from national, provincial, and municipal.

Among those who graced the event were Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Also EFF Deputy Secretary-General Leigh-Ann Mathys. And ANC NEC member Pule Mabe and Ekurhuleni Metro Mayor Doctor Xhakaza.

Madia’s colleagues also shared anecdotes of her personality beyond the feisty and hard-hitting journalist that everyone had come to know.

Fondness for grooming new talent

Her direct subordinates, Thabiso Goba and Alpha Ramushwana, gave moving tributes to Madia’s fondness for grooming new talent.

But to them, she was more than just a manager. She was more of a mentor and sometimes a mother to them as budding political journalists.

“Yes I will miss Tshidi the editor. But for me, I will miss Tshidi the human being more,” said Goba.

“I remember I was in the North West doing a story and I got a call that my mother in Durban had been admitted to hospital. And I called Tshidi, who said: ‘drop everything and go to Durban’. That is the kind of person that she was. She cared deeply, and not just about the work but also about the person behind the work. I did not just lose a colleague. I lost a friend, a sister, and someone I truly loved.”

Ramushwana heaped praises on Madia for the kindness and patience she showed him as a young political journalist. She took him under her wing for guidance and inspiration.

“When I arrived I was just a playful child, but she saw something in myself that I did not see. And one of the things she first said to me was ‘you are going to have a great career in journalism’. And at the time I had just come back from a failed rap career,” said Ramushwana.

Left indelible mark on all

“And for the past three years, she would affirm every day that ‘Alpha, you have something great going for yourself’. I will miss the guidance, the teachings, and the fights. We fought all the time about my music taste. But the very next moment we would be laughing like we did not just have a massive argument.”

More messages from the rest of Madia’s colleagues were flighted on video. Friends and Primedia bosses took turns reflecting on her life. On her legacy and the mark Madia registered during her short and fulfilling contribution to journalism.

Madia will be laid to rest on Thursday in Leondale, Ekurhuleni.

