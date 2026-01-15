Media coverage restricted as Cyril Ramaphosa visits flood-hit Limpopo villages

Journalists seeking to cover President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to flood-stricken parts of Limpopo will be restricted on Thursday afternoon as rescue missions continue in several hard-hit areas.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa is travelling to affected villages to assess the damage caused by days of torrential rain and to evaluate the government’s emergency response as communities battle rising rivers, collapsed roads and widespread displacement.

“The president’s thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations who have lost property,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Unsafe conditions cited for media restriction

Magwenya said unsafe conditions on the ground have made it impossible to facilitate normal media access.

“Due to the constraints presented by the state of the roads in the flood areas and rescue missions currently under way, facilitation of media coverage will be constrained,” he said.

He added that alternative arrangements would be made to ensure the public is kept informed.

“The Presidency will endeavour to gather footage and distribute it to the media,” Magwenya said.

Limpopo has been battered by sustained heavy rainfall. Villages in Mopani and Vhembe are among the worst affected. Rivers have burst their banks, bridges have been submerged and several communities remain accessible only by helicopter as emergency teams continue evacuations.

The impact of the same weather system is also being felt in neighbouring Mpumalanga. Schooling has been disrupted in parts of the province.

Schooling suspended

Classes have been temporarily suspended in Bushbuckridge Local Municipality after persistent rain left roads waterlogged and unsafe for travel.

Provincial education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the decision followed consultations with disaster management structures.

“After careful consideration, the department has taken the decision to temporarily suspend classes in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality. This is only for two days, from Thursday 15 January to Friday 16 January 2026,” Zwane said.

He urged residents not to put themselves or children at risk during the floods.

“We strongly appeal to everyone not to cross flooded rivers, submerged bridges, or unsafe roads under any circumstances,” Zwane said.

As Ramaphosa undertakes his assessment under constrained conditions, authorities across the region remain on high alert. Rescue teams continue operations and communities are urged to prioritise safety as heavy rains persist.

